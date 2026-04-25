'I’m Coventry manager' – Lampard responds to Chelsea links after promotion

Frank Lampard dismisses Chelsea return speculation after Coventry City’s promotion, insisting he is focused on his current role and enjoying success with the club.

Frank Lampard has firmly ruled out any immediate return to Chelsea, insisting his focus remains solely on his role at Coventry City.

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Speculation had linked the former Chelsea midfielder and manager with a sensational comeback to Stamford Bridge following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior.

What Lampard said

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However, Lampard was quick to distance himself from the rumours.

Speaking ahead of Coventry’s upcoming clash with Wrexham, Lampard refused to be drawn into discussions about his former club.

“Well, I definitely don't want to talk about Liam and Chelsea because I've been there. I never want to talk too much about managers because of context behind the scenes. I think it's disrespectful to have a judgement on it. That's for pundits to have a judgement,” he said.

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Lampard instead emphasised his commitment to Coventry City, whom he recently guided to promotion to the Premier League.

“I’m Coventry manager, I’m enjoying my moment of us being promoted and winning the title, and that’s it,” he added.