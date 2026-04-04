Advertisement

Lampard heaps praise on Onyeka after first Coventry goal against Derby

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:30 - 04 April 2026
Onyeka celebrlebrating his goal against Derby || Imago
Onyeka celebrlebrating his goal against Derby || Imago
Coventry City manager Frank Lampard lauded Nigerian international Frank Onyeka after the midfielder scored his first goal for the club in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Derby County on Friday night.
Advertisement

Onyeka, who is on loan from Premier League side Brentford, gave Coventry an early lead with a powerful strike. 

Advertisement

The victory solidifies Coventry's position at the top of the Championship table, strengthening their bid for promotion to the Premier League as the season enters its final stages.

Since he arrived in the January transfer window, Onyeka has been instrumental in the team's success. The Sky Blues have won eight of the nine matches he has played, with his energy and defensive discipline bringing crucial balance to the midfield.

Advertisement

Lampard hails Onyeka 

Speaking after the match, Lampard expressed his admiration for the 28-year-old's contribution both on and off the pitch.

"The work that he does for the goal is exactly what he has been doing for us and it's what we brought him in to do, sort of breaking up play. But there’s more to his game," the Coventry boss told Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard, Coventry manager || Imago
Frank Lampard, Coventry manager || Imago

"The physical part of his game is one thing, and breaking it up. But he has got that also (shooting). All round, he’s a quality player and an amazing lad coming from the Premier League with this incredible humility, where he just comes in and works. He’s such a lovely bloke and I’m delighted for him. This place adores him already."

Advertisement

Lampard also highlighted the personal sacrifices Onyeka has made, which have earned him immense respect within the squad.

Onyeka hailed after scoring a stunning strike over Derby || imago
Onyeka hailed after scoring a stunning strike over Derby || imago

"When someone comes in from the Premier League and he’s just so diligent. He had a baby when he first came in, he’s staying in hotels, not seen his family. I’m like ‘I haven’t seen you,' and he’s like ‘No, no, I need to be here,'" Lampard revealed.

"All those little things, and the way he trains and prepares, that’s massive signals for the rest of the players. But the first thing is can you do it on the pitch and he has clearly done that for us."

Should Coventry secure their return to the top flight, Onyeka may find himself a permanent fixture in Lampard's Premier League plans rather than returning to Brentford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Football
05.04.2026
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Football
05.04.2026
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Football
05.04.2026
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Football
05.04.2026
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
Football
05.04.2026
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Match Previews
05.04.2026
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head