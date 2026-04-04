Lampard heaps praise on Onyeka after first Coventry goal against Derby

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard lauded Nigerian international Frank Onyeka after the midfielder scored his first goal for the club in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Derby County on Friday night.

Onyeka, who is on loan from Premier League side Brentford, gave Coventry an early lead with a powerful strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victory solidifies Coventry's position at the top of the Championship table, strengthening their bid for promotion to the Premier League as the season enters its final stages.

Since he arrived in the January transfer window, Onyeka has been instrumental in the team's success. The Sky Blues have won eight of the nine matches he has played, with his energy and defensive discipline bringing crucial balance to the midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lampard hails Onyeka

Speaking after the match, Lampard expressed his admiration for the 28-year-old's contribution both on and off the pitch.

"The work that he does for the goal is exactly what he has been doing for us and it's what we brought him in to do, sort of breaking up play. But there’s more to his game," the Coventry boss told Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard, Coventry manager || Imago

"The physical part of his game is one thing, and breaking it up. But he has got that also (shooting). All round, he’s a quality player and an amazing lad coming from the Premier League with this incredible humility, where he just comes in and works. He’s such a lovely bloke and I’m delighted for him. This place adores him already."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lampard also highlighted the personal sacrifices Onyeka has made, which have earned him immense respect within the squad.

Onyeka hailed after scoring a stunning strike over Derby || imago

"When someone comes in from the Premier League and he’s just so diligent. He had a baby when he first came in, he’s staying in hotels, not seen his family. I’m like ‘I haven’t seen you,' and he’s like ‘No, no, I need to be here,'" Lampard revealed.

"All those little things, and the way he trains and prepares, that’s massive signals for the rest of the players. But the first thing is can you do it on the pitch and he has clearly done that for us."

Should Coventry secure their return to the top flight, Onyeka may find himself a permanent fixture in Lampard's Premier League plans rather than returning to Brentford.

Advertisement