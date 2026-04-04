Championship: Super Eagles midfielder Onyeka fires Coventry closer to promotion with first goal

Frank Onyeka’s first goal for Coventry City proved pivotal as Frank Lampard's side defeated Derby County 3-2. The victory moves the Sky Blues 11 points clear at the top of the table, making Premier League promotion feel like an inevitability for the Nigerian international and his teammates.

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has edged Coventry City to the brink of a historic Premier League return, scoring his first goal for the club in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Derby County on Friday night.

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The win, played out in front of a raucous crowd at the Coventry Building Society Arena, moves Frank Lampard’s side 11 points clear at the top of the Championship table with just six games remaining.

The Breakthrough Moment

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Onyeka, who joined the Sky Blues on a high-stakes loan from Brentford in February, had already established himself as the "steel" in Lampard's midfield. However, it was his offensive contribution that stole the headlines against the Rams.

In the 12th minute, the Nigerian international found himself in an advanced position on the right flank. What appeared to be a cross-cum-shot caught Derby goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell off guard, looping over his head and nestling into the far corner to give Coventry the early lead.

Frank Onyeka moved to Coventry || X

The goal, his first since moving to the West Midlands, sparked wild celebrations among the home faithful, who haven't seen their side in the top flight since 2001.

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Match Drama

While Onyeka set the tone, the match was far from a comfortable stroll.

Derby's Fightback: Ben Brereton Diaz equalised twice for the visitors, once in the 38th minute and again from the penalty spot.

Rudoni the Hero: It took a sensational brace from substitute Jack Rudoni, including an 80th-minute winner, to secure the three points for the league leaders.

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Despite the back-and-forth scoring, Onyeka’s dominant presence in the pivot allowed Coventry to maintain 52% possession and weather the late Derby pressure.

With a double-digit lead over the playoff spots, that permanent move back to the Premier League now looks like a formality.