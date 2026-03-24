Top 7 Premier League all-time assist leaders (RANKED)

Pulse Sports explores the leading assist makers in the history of the Premier League.

Since its inception in the 1992-93 season, the Premier League has served as a grand stage for some of football's most iconic moments.

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These moments are often driven not just by prolific goalscorers but equally by the visionary architects who craft those crucial opportunities.

In this article, Pulse Sports presents the definitive list of the top 7 Premier League assist leaders in the competition’s history.

Premier League all-time assist leaders (RANKED)

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7. David Silva (93 assists)

Former Man City star David Silva

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David Silva was a pivotal figure in Manchester City's transformative rise to dominance, often hailed as one of the Premier League's greatest ever imports.



He recorded 93 assists in his Premier League career. Silva’s 10 seasons with City saw him consistently orchestrate attacking play, contributing significantly to their numerous trophy successes across 309 Premier League appearances.



Known affectionately as "El Mago" (The Magician), Silva's playmaking was characterised by his exceptional close control, intricate passing in tight spaces and uncanny ability to find pockets of space between opposition lines.



Silva won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups with Man City.

6. Dennis Bergkamp (94 assists)

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Dennis Bergkamp is one of the best playmakers to grace the Premier League. Credit: Imago

An iconic figure for Arsenal, Dennis Bergkamp is celebrated for his sublime technical skill, elegant play and incredible vision.



Despite having significantly fewer appearances (315) than many players on this elite list, his assist tally of 94 is remarkably high, reflecting his exceptional efficiency and profound impact as a creative force.



Bergkamp's assists were often a result of his exquisite first touch, intelligent movement and unparalleled ability to unlock defences with precise, often unexpected, passes.



He formed prolific partnerships, most notably with Thierry Henry, and was the attacking fulcrum of Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" team.



Bergkamp won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal, including being a key part of the unbeaten 2003-04 'Invincibles' squad.



The Dutchman received both the Football Writers' Association (FWA) and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year awards in 1998.



Bergkamp is Arsenal's second-highest in terms of combined Premier League goals and assists, only behind Henry.

5. Frank Lampard (102 assists)

Frank Lampard won the Premier League with Chelsea on three occasions (Credit: Imago)

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Frank Lampard, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals in all competitions, also carved out a significant place among the Premier League's elite assist providers, tallying 102 assists.



His career spanned 21 seasons, primarily with Chelsea, demonstrating remarkable consistency, durability and a unique ability to influence games from midfield across 609 Premier League appearances.



Lampard's assists often came from his intelligent runs into the box, powerful and accurate long-range passing and exceptional set-piece delivery.



His ability to consistently reach double figures for goals in 10 consecutive seasons often overshadowed his significant creative output, making him a truly unique goal-scoring Premier League midfielder who also provided a high volume of assists.



Lampard won three Premier League titles, a Champions League, a Europa League and four FA Cups with Chelsea.



He was named Premier League Player of the Season in 2004-05 and was a Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2005, reflecting his status as one of the world's best midfielders during his peak.

4. Wayne Rooney (103 assists)

Wayne Rooney and Sir Alex Ferguson during Manchester United prime years || Image credit: Imago

Wayne Rooney, primarily known for his prolific goalscoring, also carved out a significant place among the Premier League's top assist providers, showcasing his incredible all-round attacking prowess.



He accumulated 103 assists in his Premier League career, and stands as the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 208 goals and is Manchester United's all-time leading scorer with 253 goals.



His career demonstrated a rare blend of finishing ability and creative vision across 491 Premier League appearances.



Rooney's assists often came from his powerful, direct runs, intelligent link-up play and exceptional ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play.



Whether operating as a primary striker, a deeper-lying forward, or even an attacking midfielder later in his career, his vision, anticipation and passing accuracy were key to creating opportunities for teammates.



Rooney's trophy cabinet is extensive, including five Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League, a Europa League and an FA Cup with United.



He was named PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year twice. Rooney’s dual threat as a scorer and creator made him one of the most feared and complete attackers of his generation.

3. Cesc Fabregas (111 assists)

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Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere in action for Arsenal || Image credit: Imago

Cesc Fabregas showcased his exceptional playmaking ability across two major Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea, leaving an indelible mark at both.



Fabregas recorded 111 assists in his Premier League career. Joining Arsenal as a teenager, he quickly established himself as a midfield maestro, becoming the club's youngest-ever first-team player and goalscorer.



His return to the Premier League with Chelsea saw him continue his prolific assist-making, demonstrating remarkable consistency across different team dynamics.



Fabregas was renowned for his incredible passing range, incisive through balls and innate ability to dictate the tempo of a game from midfield.



He possessed a rare blend of technical skill, vision and tactical intelligence, making him a central figure in his teams' attacking strategies.



As of July 2025, Fabregas is also one of only eight players in Premier League history to register four assists in a single match.



Fabregas won the FA Cup with Arsenal and two Premier League titles with Chelsea. The Spaniard notably registered 17 assists for Arsenal in 2007-08 and 18 assists for Chelsea in 2014-15, making him the only player to assist 15 or more goals in a season for two different clubs.



He was also named in the UEFA Team of the Year twice and the PFA Team of the Year twice.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (119 assists)

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City (Credit: Instagram)

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Kevin De Bruyne has rapidly ascended the Premier League assist charts, securing the second-highest all-time position with 119 assists.



De Bruyne reached 100 Premier League assists faster than any other player, a testament to his immediate and profound impact after joining Manchester City in 2015.



Renowned for his unparalleled vision, pinpoint passing and ability to deliver crosses from seemingly impossible angles, the former City playmaker’s competence was second to none.



De Bruyne’s extraordinary range of passing, from whipped crosses into the box to perfectly weighted through balls that split defences, makes him a constant and unpredictable threat.



Before leaving the Premier League, the Belgian was a key component of Man City's dominant, possession-based attacking philosophy under Pep Guardiola.



De Bruyne won six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League with Man City.



His individual brilliance has also been recognised with multiple accolades, including being named Premier League Player of the Season twice and Footballer of the Year multiple times.

1. Ryan Giggs (162 assists)

Ryan Giggs in action for Manchester United in 2004 (Credit: Imago)

Ryan Giggs stands as the undisputed king of Premier League assists, a testament to his extraordinary longevity and consistent quality over a remarkable career.



He amassed 162 assists during his time in the league and played an astonishing 22 consecutive Premier League seasons, scoring in 21 of them, a record that underlines his enduring presence at the highest level of English football.



Giggs’s 632 Premier League appearances are the third-most all-time, highlighting his incredible durability and sustained relevance.



The Welshman was integral to Manchester United's era of dominance, winning a record 13 Premier League titles, more than any other player.



Known for his blistering pace and dazzling dribbling in his early career, Giggs seamlessly evolved into a versatile winger and later a central midfielder.



Giggs won multiple FA Cups, League Cups and two Champions League titles. Individually, he was twice named PFA Young Player of the Year and PFA Player of the Year in 2009, late in his career.

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