Super Eagles star Onyeka gets recognition after scoring a stunning strike against Derby

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka broke a two-year scoring drought with a spectacular long-range strike against Derby County.

Onyeka joined Coventry City on loan from Brentford in February 2026, a deal that includes a mandatory permanent transfer if the club achieves promotion to the Premier League.

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The move aimed to offer him more consistent game time, and he has since made an immediate and significant impact.

On Friday night, the Super Eagles star helped Coventry City secure a vital 3-2 victory against Derby County in a dramatic Championship clash.

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Onyeka’s goal

The Brentford loanee found the net just 12 minutes into the match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, unleashing a powerful shot that gave the home side an early lead.

Onyeka celebrlebrating his goal against Derby || Imago

It was Onyeka's first goal at club level since he scored for Brentford in April 2024, marking a significant moment for the midfielder who has become a key figure in Coventry's promotion push.

The midfielder’s goal was praised by the Sky Bet Championship official account on X, with the caption, “What a hit from Frank Onyeka!”

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Under manager Frank Lampard, Onyeka has cemented his place as a regular starter, bringing energy, balance, and composure to the midfield.

His contributions were recognised early on, when he earned a Man of the Match award in only his second appearance, a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Onyeka in action for Conventry || imago

Lampard has been vocal in praise, describing the midfielder's debut against Middlesbrough as "outstanding."

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The Nigerian international's arrival has coincided with a strong run of form for the Sky Blues, who now sit firmly in control of the title race.

As Coventry continues their push for a return to the top flight, Onyeka's role has become increasingly crucial.