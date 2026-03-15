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‘It is just disappointing’ - Onyeka reacts to loss in race for the Championship title
The midfielder acknowledged that the Sky Blues failed to capitalise on numerous scoring chances despite a solid performance.
The midfielder, who arrived at the CBS Arena during the winter transfer window, played for 77 minutes before being substituted for Victor Torp.
Torp went on to score Coventry's lone goal from the penalty spot late in the game, but still lost the game.
Onyeka reacts to loss
Reflecting on the match, Onyeka described it as an entertaining affair but rued his team's lack of clinical finishing.
"It was a good game on both sides, but unfortunately, we could not get the win," Onyeka told the BBC. "We had lots of chances, which obviously did not go in. It is one of those days where things might not go well for us."
The Super Eagles star emphasised that while no player enjoys losing, the team must learn from the experience and quickly turn their attention to their next match.
"Every player does not want a defeat, but today is one of those days," he stated. "We need to accept and pick ourselves up and move forward to the next game."
Onyeka noted that even after Torp's late penalty provided a glimmer of hope, Coventry squandered further chances to secure a draw before the final whistle.
"When we scored the penalty, we were like, ' This is the time,'" he explained. "At the same time, after the penalty, we still had chances to equalise. It is just disappointing. We don't need to dwell on this for so long."
Despite the setback, Onyeka has been a standout addition for the Sky Blues, impressing with his relentless work rate and ball-winning abilities.
He also expressed his contentment at the club, praising the welcoming atmosphere he has experienced since his arrival.
"My first day at the club I knew it was right," Onyeka said. "The feelings around, not just the fans and the players the way they welcome me. I am really pleased to be here."