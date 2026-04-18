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Onyeka-Lampard dream team leads Coventry to Premier League promotion after 25 years

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 07:57 - 18 April 2026
Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard have secured Coventry City's first Premier League promotion in a quarter of a century
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Coventry City have finally ended their 25-year wait for a return to the Premier League after a dramatic night at Ewood Park.

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It was a moment of redemption, emotion, and sheer determination led by Frank Lampard and inspired by Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Late drama seals historic promotion

Coventry only needed a point against Blackburn Rovers, but the task looked far from simple when Ryoya Morishita fired the hosts ahead in a tense encounter.

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With promotion slipping away, defender Bobby Thomas stepped up in the 84th minute, powering home a crucial equaliser to send the travelling supporters into wild celebrations.

The goal capped a personal redemption arc for Thomas, who had earlier been involved in Blackburn’s opener, turning frustration into triumph in the most dramatic fashion. Fans serenaded him long after the final whistle as Coventry confirmed their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Lampard, visibly emotional, described the achievement as one of the proudest moments of his career, even comparing it to his previous successes, including Champions League glory with Chelsea.

Onyeka’s impact sparks late-season surge

While the dramatic equaliser sealed promotion, Coventry’s resurgence was largely fuelled by the arrival of Frank Onyeka.

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The Nigerian midfielder, who joined in February, transformed the team’s fortunes at a critical stage of the season. Before his arrival, Coventry had managed just four wins in 12 matches, but that form dramatically improved to eight wins in the next 12 games.

His influence extended beyond results, bringing stability, energy, and control to the midfield, which proved vital during the run-in. Coventry lost just once after Onyeka joined, a stark contrast to their earlier struggles.

After years of near-misses, including painful playoff defeats, Coventry have finally broken through. And with Onyeka and Lampard at the heart of the revival, the Sky Blues now look ready to embrace their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

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