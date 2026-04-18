'Anxiety and nerves’ plaguing Arsenal’s title push according to Man City legend

Arsenal are feeling anxious and nervous ahead of their Premier League title decider according to a Manchester City legend

Sergio Aguero believes Arsenal are beginning to feel the psychological strain of their Premier League title charge, with pressure mounting as the season approaches its decisive stages.

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The former Manchester City striker has warned that nerves could play a defining role in the race as the two teams meet on Sunday.

Aguero points to pressure and mental strain

Aguero suggested that Arsenal’s position at the top of the table, combined with their long wait for a league title, is creating a heavy burden on the players.

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According to the Manchester City legend, every opponent now raises their level when facing the Gunners, while the relentless presence of the Cityzens behind them only adds to the tension.

“They are top of the table and it’s been many years since Arsenal last won the Premier League,” Aguero said. “Every team plays against them with extra motivation, and behind them is City who never forgive. There is a lot of anxiety and nerves.”

The psychological factor, Aguero argues, could be just as important as tactics or quality, especially for a team chasing its first Premier League crown in nearly two decades.

Title showdown looms as City close the gap

The timing of these comments is significant, with Arsenal set to face Manchester City in a potentially decisive clash.

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The gap between the two sides has narrowed to just six points, with City holding a game in hand that could bring them level at the summit.

Pep Guardiola’s side head into the encounter in strong form, unbeaten in their last nine league matches and full of confidence after defeating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. In contrast, Arsenal’s form has dipped, with just one win in their last four outings.