If we lose to Arsenal, the title race is over — Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that the title race will be over if the Cityzens lose to Arsenal at the Etihad this weekend.

Pep Guardiola has declared that the Premier League title race will effectively be over if his side lose to Arsenal this weekend.

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Manchester City welcome the league leaders on Sunday in a crucial top-of-the-table clash. Arsenal currently sit six points clear at the summit, although Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

A victory for the Gunners would stretch the gap to nine points, while three points for City would reduce it to three with six games remaining.

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Guardiola sends warning to Man City players ahead of Arsenal clash

“If we lose, it’s over,” Guardiola said.

“But with the other two results, and knowing that Arsenal didn’t win against Bournemouth, we still have games to play.”

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The two sides played out a tense 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season. However, City got the better of Arsenal more recently, winning 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final last month to lift their first trophy of the campaign and spark a much-needed upturn in form.

The Cityzens are in excellent form, winning three games in a row, against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, scoring 9 goals, and keeping clean sheets in all games.