Go and win at Man City, I won it — Thierry Henry fires at Arteta

Arsenal record scorer Thierry Henry challenged Arsenal to beat Manchester City in the all-important title clash.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has challenged manager Mikel Arteta to back up his recent rhetoric, demanding the team prove they have "fire in their belly" during the monumental Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, April 19.

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What Henry said

Speaking in his regular role as an analyst on CBS Sports following Arsenal's highly criticised, 0-0 Champions League draw against Sporting, Henry addressed Arteta's previous press conference claims regarding the squad's internal motivation.

"I'm a big believer; I believe in what I see, though,” henry said about Arteta’s comments. "I believe in it. I do. But then when you talk like that, you have to do it then. You have to.

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“I didn't see that tonight. We are through, so happy, semi-final, as you said too, very happy. We never won it. I never won it, so I can't really talk about all of that, so we are in the semi-final.

“But I won the league, though. Go and win at Man City. I want to see that fire there. That's the fire I want to see. I believe Mikel."

What’s at stake for Arsenal

This upcoming weekend fixture carries serious weight, as it serves as a direct, six-point shootout that will likely dictate the destination of the 2025/26 Premier League trophy.

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