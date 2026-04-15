Go and win at Man City, I won it — Thierry Henry fires at Arteta
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has challenged manager Mikel Arteta to back up his recent rhetoric, demanding the team prove they have "fire in their belly" during the monumental Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, April 19.
What Henry said
Speaking in his regular role as an analyst on CBS Sports following Arsenal's highly criticised, 0-0 Champions League draw against Sporting, Henry addressed Arteta's previous press conference claims regarding the squad's internal motivation.
"I'm a big believer; I believe in what I see, though,” henry said about Arteta’s comments. "I believe in it. I do. But then when you talk like that, you have to do it then. You have to.
“I didn't see that tonight. We are through, so happy, semi-final, as you said too, very happy. We never won it. I never won it, so I can't really talk about all of that, so we are in the semi-final.
🚨 Thierry Henry speaks… 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pIeOpDo4q2— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 15, 2026
“But I won the league, though. Go and win at Man City. I want to see that fire there. That's the fire I want to see. I believe Mikel."
What’s at stake for Arsenal
This upcoming weekend fixture carries serious weight, as it serves as a direct, six-point shootout that will likely dictate the destination of the 2025/26 Premier League trophy.
Arsenal currently sit at the summit, but their once-commanding lead over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has evaporated due to a severe slump that has seen Arteta's side secure just one victory in their last five outings, punctuated by a demoralising 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.