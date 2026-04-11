Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Gunners on the bottling path again after losing at home to Cherries

Manchester City were the real winners as Arsenal suffered a shock loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League to blow the title race wide open

Arsenal were stunned at home in the Premier League after losing 2-1 against Bournemouth in what is now becoming a very familiar sinking feeling for the Gunners.

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Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott doomed Arsenal to their third domestic loss on the bounce, putting their Premier League title charge on the ropes after also losing out on the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: How it happens

Bournemouth extended their impressive unbeaten Premier League run to 11 matches with a deserved 2-1 victory over Arsenal, dealing a blow to the Gunners’ title hopes. The visitors struck first after 15 minutes when Eli Junior Kroupi tapped in at the far post following a deflected cross from Adrien Truffert.

Arsenal struggled to find rhythm but were handed a lifeline when Gabriel Magalhães’ effort struck Ryan Christie’s hand, leading to a penalty that Viktor Gyökeres calmly converted. Despite the equaliser, Bournemouth remained the more threatening side before the break, with David Raya forced into action.

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In the second half, Bournemouth maintained their attacking intent, while Arsenal appeared nervy under pressure. Gyökeres thought he had given the hosts the lead, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Declan Rice tried to inspire Arsenal with a long-range strike, but goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović responded well.

The decisive moment came in the 74th minute when Alex Scott confidently finished after being set up by Evanilson. Arsenal pushed for a late equaliser, with Gabriel Jesus going close, but Bournemouth held firm.