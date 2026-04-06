Alan Shearer warns Arsenal face mental battle after FA Cup exit
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has warned that Arsenal’s FA Cup elimination could make their pursuit of the Premier League title “incredibly tough” from a psychological standpoint.
Arsenal have endured a frustrating spell in domestic cup competitions, suffering defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup after previously losing the EFL Cup final to Manchester City.
Despite those setbacks, Mikel Arteta’s side remains firmly in control of the Premier League title race, sitting at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City.
They have also progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
What Shearer said
However, Shearer believes the disappointment of missing out on domestic silverware could weigh heavily on the squad.
“After Arsenal got knocked out of the FA Cup, it will be incredibly tough for them, mentally, to go on and achieve what they want to achieve,” he said.
However, Shearer also shared his thoughts on Manchester City’s chances of ending the season with silverware.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if Man City won the FA Cup. They’ve already got one trophy in the bag. I don’t think they’re going to win the league. They can’t win the Champions League,” he added.