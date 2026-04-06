Sporting CP vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: Portuguese Men-O’-War On Giant-Killing Quest Against Arsenal In UCL Quarterfinal

Arsenal have the chance to get their season back on track as they face Sporting CP in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The Gunners’ dreams of a quadruple have been extinguished after defeats by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and by Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final on either side of the March international break.

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Arsenal are still well placed to finish the Premier League season top of the pile, and will be keen to add the Champions League to their trophy cabinet. They are widely considered to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy in May, but face a Sporting side buoyed by their miraculous turnaround win over Bodø/Glimt in the round of 16.

The Portuguese champions have just one loss in their last 16 matches, and they will be looking to make life very difficult for the Premier League's top club.

The match will also see Viktor Gyokeres return to his former club for the first time, too, just nine months after he acrimoniously engineered a move to Arsenal last summer.

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Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip Both teams to score 1.89 High Double chance Arsenal to win or draw 1.21 High Player prop Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer 2.70 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score

Arsenal’s claim to the ‘best defence’ title seems to be slipping in recent matches, given that they have conceded in eight of their last 10 matches, including two in back to back matches against Manchester City and Southampton.

Add to that the injury concerns over key defensive players, and it is no stretch of the imagination that the trend will continue here. Especially away at a Sporting side backed by a raucous home crowd, and drunk on self-belief and giant-killing dreams.

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Southampton did it, so why can’t they? Expect a goal-fest.

Arsenal to win or draw

Sporting have scored a remarkable 14 goals in their last three matches, shipping only three in that time, and have a great chance to continue that run against Arsenal. This is the first time they have ever reached this stage of the competition, and they’ll be eager to prove that this was no mirage.

Ultimately, however, it shouldn’t matter.

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Even if the Gunners play a conservative game in the first leg, they should have far too much for a side they are significantly stronger than. They still have a lot of quality in their side, and have a better chance of walking away with at least a point.

Gyokeres to score anytime

While his maiden campaign with the Gunners has not been as prolific, Gyökeres has provided some big moments, such as a recent North London derby brace against Tottenham.

The Swede international has been showing signs of life in recent weeks, and you can expect him to want to deliver a statement performance at his old stomping grounds, if only to silence the naysayers.

Viktor Gyokeres seems to have rediscovered his form. || Imago

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Gyokeres to score anytime is therefore our final punt.

Predicted Lineups

Sporting CP: (4-2-3-1)

Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Mangas; Braganca, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

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Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Saliba, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Gyokeres, Saka

Team News – Sporting Lisbon

Sporting are without captain Morten Hjulmand due to suspension, while Fotis Ioannidis, Geovany Quenda and Nuno Santos are all ruled out with injuries.

Luis Guilherme is also a doubt due to an ankle problem, and Ivan Fresneda may return after missing the 4-2 win over Santa Clara through illness.

Team News – Arsenal

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Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, a key presence in both boxes, was taken off with injury in the loss to Southampton and is a big doubt.

Fellow defender Piero Hincapie is definitely missing while Eberechi Eze isn’t yet fit to return to midfield.