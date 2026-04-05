Not a fluke - Alan Shearer hails Southampton’s FA Cup win over Arsenal
Alan Shearer has applauded Southampton following their impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.
The Saints stunned the defending champions on Saturday to book their place in the semi-finals.
What Shearer said
Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer dismissed any suggestion that Southampton’s win was down to luck, instead crediting their outstanding performance.
“This is not a fluke. Southampton deserves its trip to Wembley. They were absolutely magnificent,” he said.
Shearer reserved special praise for Southampton manager Tonda Eckert.
He continued, “What a job that Eckert has done, the belief that he has given this football club from where they were to where they are now,.
“They still had the belief that they could go on and win this game and they did. Thoroughly deserved.”
While praising Southampton, Shearer also raised concerns about the potential psychological impact of the defeat on Arsenal’s season.
“After Arsenal got knocked out of the FA Cup, it will be incredibly tough for them, mentally, to go on and achieve what they want to achieve,” he added.