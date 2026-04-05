He felt something — Arsenal boss Arteta offers injury update after FA Cup exit

Arsenal are sweating over another potential injury blow after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off during their disappointing FA Cup exit at Southampton.

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Mikel Arteta’s side trailed at half-time after an error from Ben White allowed Ross Stewart to net the opener.

Viktor Gyökeres leveled the quarter-final tie in the 68th minute, but Shea Charles struck a winner for the Saints just five minutes from time, sparking jubilant celebrations.

Arsenal sweating over Gabriel injury

It was a woeful night for Arsenal, compounded by the concern for Gabriel, who was substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

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The Brazil international, who was among the players not involved during the recent international break, started at St Mary’s but saw his evening end in the 73rd minute when he was replaced by William Saliba. Gabriel was later seen on the bench with an ice pack applied to his elevated right knee.

Speaking after the game, Arteta revealed Gabriel asked to be replaced, describing the situation as "not ideal.

"I don’t know. He felt something, we don’t know exactly what it is,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

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“But when a player asks to be substituted, it is not ideal.”

Gabriel has already missed 10 games this season due to a thigh injury suffered on international duty last November.