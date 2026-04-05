He felt something — Arsenal boss Arteta offers injury update after FA Cup exit
Manchester City ended Arsenal's quadruple bid, and now Southampton have dumped the Gunners out of the FA Cup to end their treble bid.
Mikel Arteta’s side trailed at half-time after an error from Ben White allowed Ross Stewart to net the opener.
Viktor Gyökeres leveled the quarter-final tie in the 68th minute, but Shea Charles struck a winner for the Saints just five minutes from time, sparking jubilant celebrations.
Arsenal sweating over Gabriel injury
It was a woeful night for Arsenal, compounded by the concern for Gabriel, who was substituted with 20 minutes remaining.
The Brazil international, who was among the players not involved during the recent international break, started at St Mary’s but saw his evening end in the 73rd minute when he was replaced by William Saliba. Gabriel was later seen on the bench with an ice pack applied to his elevated right knee.
Speaking after the game, Arteta revealed Gabriel asked to be replaced, describing the situation as "not ideal.
"I don’t know. He felt something, we don’t know exactly what it is,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference.
“But when a player asks to be substituted, it is not ideal.”
Gabriel has already missed 10 games this season due to a thigh injury suffered on international duty last November.
Arsenal will be hoping this latest issue is not serious, given their hectic schedule; the Gunners travel to face Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, followed by a Premier League clash with Bournemouth and the return leg against the Portuguese side.