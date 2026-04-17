Man City hit with huge blow as key player set to miss title decider clash against Arsenal

Manchester City's key defender Ruben Dias is facing a late fitness test and is unlikely to feature in Sunday's crucial Premier League title showdown against Arsenal.

Dias has been sidelined for a month with an ankle injury he picked up during the Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid.

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The Portuguese international subsequently missed the Carabao Cup final and international duty, with his recovery period extending through late April.

It is also expected that Dias will be unavailable for City's midweek fixture against Burnley as the team prepares for an FA Cup semi-final clash with Southampton next weekend.

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Dias set to miss Arsenal clash

While manager Pep Guardiola will be eager to have his vice-captain back for the season's run-in, the team has impressively not conceded a single goal in his absence.

Dias's spell on the sidelines has provided an opportunity for Abdukodir Khusanov to shine in his debut season in English football.

The 22-year-old has delivered a series of stellar performances, becoming a vital part of City's pursuit of a domestic treble.

Man City defender Ruben Dias | Imago

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Khusanov has formed a solid partnership with January signing Marc Guehi, helping the team secure back-to-back clean sheets against formidable opponents Liverpool and Chelsea.

Nathan Ake partnered with Khusanov in the clean sheet against Arsenal at Wembley, as Guehi was cup-tied for the fixture.