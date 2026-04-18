‘I was thinking, this is mad’ – Iwobi on culture shock after dumping England for Nigeria

Super Eagles icon Alex Iwobi spoke on his introduction to the Nigerian national team system

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has opened up about the eye-opening experience he faced after choosing to represent Nigeria over England.

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The Fulham star revealed that while the decision came with challenges, it ultimately shaped his identity on and off the pitch.

From England structure to Nigeria’s unpredictability

Iwobi revealed that before committing to Nigeria, he had an important conversation with former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who urged him to carefully weigh his options. At the time, the midfielder was still part of England’s youth system and had represented them across multiple levels, but his pathway to the senior team was far from guaranteed.

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England, as Iwobi described, offered a highly structured and disciplined environment. Everything was meticulously planned, from strict itineraries to controlled fan interactions. Players had their own rooms, schedules were adhered to without exception, and the overall setup reflected a system built on order and efficiency.

However, things took a dramatic turn when Nigeria came calling. The Super Eagles setup presented a completely different reality, one that was far less predictable. Iwobi admitted that players sometimes had to arrange their own travel, deal with inconsistent facilities, and adapt to conditions that were a far cry from what he was used to in England.

Yet, despite the stark contrast, the opportunity to represent Nigeria, especially with an Olympic invitation on the table, proved too significant to ignore. After discussions with his family, Iwobi decided to take the leap, even if it meant stepping into the unknown.

‘This is mad’ — but it felt like home

Iwobi’s first experiences in the Nigerian camp were nothing short of eye-opening. From sharing rooms with multiple teammates to washing his own kit, the environment was raw and unfiltered. Training conditions were equally surprising, with pitches that were only partially complete and coaching methods that were far more intense and vocal.

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He recalled moments that left him stunned, including seeing a teammate punished with laps for a misplaced pass. “I was thinking, this is mad,” Iwobi admitted, highlighting just how different the atmosphere was compared to England’s polished system.

Beyond the challenges, Iwobi found a deep sense of belonging. The passion of Nigerian fans, the cultural connection, and the warmth he received made a lasting impression. Even before establishing himself at club level, he was recognised and celebrated, from airports to training grounds.

The food, the energy, the love for football, it all contributed to a feeling that he simply couldn’t ignore. What initially seemed overwhelming soon became meaningful.