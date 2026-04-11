Frank Lampard admits beer celebration plan as Coventry close to Premier League promotion

Frank Lampard reveals he has a beer ready as Coventry City close in on Premier League promotion.

Frank Lampard has offered a candid and light-hearted glimpse into his mindset as Coventry City close in on a sensational return to the Premier League.

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The Sky Blues missed out on securing promotion to the Premier League after being held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield Wednesday, despite Middlesbrough's loss to Portsmouth.

What Lampard said

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Lampard, known for his professionalism, struck a relaxed tone when asked about potential celebrations.

He said, “There’s no plan for that, no. I plan to go home and have a beer or two. I drink pretty much everything. Put it in front of me, and I’ll drink it… in moderation, of course.”

Since taking charge mid-season, Lampard has transformed Coventry into promotion favourites. Reflecting on the campaign, he admitted he is enjoying the pressure and success.

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He added, “I’m enjoying it. The games can be stressful because you want to win so much, but I enjoy coming to work and working with these players.

“Am I ready for the season to end? Yes. Do I want a holiday? Absolutely. We’ve put a lot into this.