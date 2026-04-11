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Frank Lampard admits beer celebration plan as Coventry close to Premier League promotion

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:07 - 11 April 2026
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard reveals he has a beer ready as Coventry City close in on Premier League promotion.
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Frank Lampard has offered a candid and light-hearted glimpse into his mindset as Coventry City close in on a sensational return to the Premier League.

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Frank Lampard

The Sky Blues missed out on securing promotion to the Premier League after being held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield Wednesday, despite Middlesbrough's loss to Portsmouth.

What Lampard said

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Lampard, known for his professionalism, struck a relaxed tone when asked about potential celebrations.

He said, “There’s no plan for that, no. I plan to go home and have a beer or two. I drink pretty much everything. Put it in front of me, and I’ll drink it… in moderation, of course.”

Since taking charge mid-season, Lampard has transformed Coventry into promotion favourites. Reflecting on the campaign, he admitted he is enjoying the pressure and success.

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He added, “I’m enjoying it. The games can be stressful because you want to win so much, but I enjoy coming to work and working with these players.

“Am I ready for the season to end? Yes. Do I want a holiday? Absolutely. We’ve put a lot into this.

“It’s the work, right? The goals we’ve scored and the clean sheets we’ve kept. It gives us the buffer we deserve. These lads give so much, you can’t demand full focus without allowing moments to enjoy. At the right time, they’ll have a beer or a few.”

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