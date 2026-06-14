‘I want to ⁠go ​beyond the semi-finals’ — Morocco’s Ouahbi sets lofty goals after Brazil draw

Mohamed Ouhabi has set out to out-do Morocco's famous fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has declared that his ambitious squad is completely prepared to shed its historical underdog identity following a spectacular opening performance at the World Cup.

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The clinical Atlas Lions sent a massive statement across the footballing landscape by matching South American giants Brazil blow for blow in an intense opening match that ended 1-1.

Fearless Pressing Stuns the Five-Time Champions

The tactical bravery of the African champions was on full display inside a sold-out MetLife Stadium as they restricted Brazil's star-studded lineup with a relentlessly organised high-pressing structure.

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Midfielder Ismael Saibari handed the Moroccan side a thoroughly deserved first-half advantage after exploiting a defensive error from a disjointed opposition backline, before a quick strike by Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior managed to level the scoreline in the thirty-second minute.

Speaking to reporters during his post-match press conference, a highly satisfied Ouahbi beamed with immense pride, stating, "What I’m really proud of is that we’re bold enough to play and ask for the ball under pressure. This is a great quality that we have."

High Targets for an Inspired New Generation

With a solitary point successfully secured against the group favourites, the Moroccan camp has immediately shifted its focus toward surpassing the legendary heights reached during their historic final four fairytale run four years ago in Qatar.

The manager made it absolutely clear that his current squad possesses the technical quality to challenge any elite federation on the planet.

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Ouahabi confidently told reporters, "I want to go beyond the semi-finals, but it was a good match. One is good enough, and we'll improve."