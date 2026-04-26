Arsenal's Rice turns attention to Lookman and Atletico Madrid after returning to top of Premier League

After beating Newcastle to go top of the Premier League, Arsenal now have their sights on Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid

Declan Rice says Arsenal have wasted no time shifting their focus to their blockbuster Champions League semi-final against Atlético Madrid after reclaiming top spot in the Premier League.

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The Gunners midfielder insists Mikel Arteta’s side are embracing the pressure as the season reaches its defining stage.

Rice relishing title race after Arsenal return to summit

Arsenal climbed back to the top of the Premier League with just four matches remaining after defeating Newcastle, giving the squad another boost in what is shaping into a dramatic title run-in.

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Rice said maintaining that position is exactly where Arsenal want to be heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

“That’s what it’s been all season, and that’s what we want it to be towards the end of the season,” Rice said, adding, “Staying top, staying positive. Four games to go, and that’s what we want to do, keep winning more matches, and we’re going to be ready for that.”

The England midfielder stressed that confidence has remained high throughout the campaign and believes Arsenal’s experience in major matches over recent seasons will help them handle the pressure.

Focus shifts to Lookman-led Atletico challenge

With domestic duties temporarily paused, Arsenal’s attention now turns to a mouthwatering Champions League clash against an Atlético side spearheaded by Nigerian star Ademola Lookman.

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Rice admitted excitement is building within the squad as they prepare for one of the biggest matches of the season.

“We’re Champions League semi-finalists, let’s embrace it, enjoy it, and bring it on. Now I can focus on Atletico, it’s really exciting. We’ve got to keep going and be ready for what’s to come.”

Lookman has been one of Atlético’s standout performers this season and is expected to be central to Diego Simeone’s plans against Arsenal.