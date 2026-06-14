England squad run to safety as severe tornado storm hit World Cup base

The England national team was forced to take shelter after a severe weather alert, including a warning for a potentially "deadly" tornado, swept through their World Cup training base in Kansas City.

The Three Lions had just arrived in the city on Saturday morning and completed their first training session at the Swope Soccer Village.

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However, the evening brought a dramatic shift in weather, as torrential rain, high winds, and intense lightning battered the entire area.

The weather incident capped a chaotic 24 hours for the team, which also included having training equipment stolen and later recovered.

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England base hit with tornado storm

An emergency alert was issued to everyone in the vicinity, including the England camp, warning of an "imminent threat".

The notification from the National Weather Service detailed a "SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING" with "DESTRUCTIVE 80 mph winds" and advised people to seek immediate shelter.

England squad || Imago

The alert read: "Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter.

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“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building." It also noted that a tornado watch remained in effect for the region, which covers parts of Kansas and Missouri.

The England squad, who are staying at The Inn at Meadowbrook, an English-style resort south of the city, complied with the safety instructions and remained indoors.

England players training || imago

The severe storm was a stark contrast to the conditions just hours earlier. The team had arrived in clear blue skies and trained in bright sunshine in front of approximately 300 local fans.

By 8 p.m., the weather had turned dramatically, with locals describing the storm as one of the most intense in the past year.

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Preparations for such an event were already in place. The Football Association (FA) had previously confirmed that the squad would receive tornado drills because their base is located in an area known as "Tornado Alley."