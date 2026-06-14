Ashlyn Castro: Jude Bellingham's girlfriend caught in messy off-pitch drama with mum ahead of World Cup

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the influencer’s mother, Tina Marie Young, has publicly accused her daughter of abandoning her, while Castro has previously claimed her mother suffers from untreated schizophrenia.

A deeply personal family dispute involving Ashlyn Castro, the girlfriend of England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, has spilled into the public eye after Castro’s mother made a series of emotional social media posts criticizing her daughter.

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According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Tina Marie Young, a former model who is currently living in a Los Angeles shelter, has taken to TikTok to publicly air grievances against Castro, accusing her 28-year-old daughter of abandoning her and cutting off contact.

Jude Bellingham hand his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro | IMAGO

The allegations have attracted widespread attention online due to Castro’s high-profile relationship with Bellingham, who is currently focused on England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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Mother’s emotional appeal

Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro | PA/Getty Images

According to Daily Mail, Young directly referenced both her daughter and Bellingham while expressing frustration over her situation in a TikTok video.

“Who is this Jude Bellingham? You disobeyed your mum, lied about her, left her in shelters.”

Jude Bellingham | IMAGO

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In another emotional message, she added: “Come on, Jude Bellingham, who are you with my beautiful daughter, who has left her mum in shelters, lying about her? Who are you? Are you lying too?”

Young also reportedly spoke about the difficult living conditions she has experienced, describing problems including bedbugs and cockroaches while claiming she sometimes feels safer outside the shelter system.

Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

Castro has rarely discussed her family life publicly, but according to the aforementioned outlet, she has previously addressed concerns regarding her mother.

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Ashlyn Castro | Instagram

The American influencer has reportedly stated that her mother suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken medication for more than a decade.

Ashlyn Castro | Instagram(@ashlyncastro)

Castro has also spoken about her interest in supporting mental health initiatives and has reportedly been involved in efforts aimed at helping people struggling with severe mental illness.

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Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro's relationship

Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro. IMAGES/ Imago & Instagram

Bellingham and Castro have been linked since early 2025 and have become one of football’s most talked-about couples.

Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro | Credit: BackGrid

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The influencer has regularly been spotted supporting the England international during his Real Madrid matches, while public interest in their relationship has continued to grow alongside Bellingham’s rise as one of world football’s biggest stars.

Ashlyn Castro is the girlfriend of Jude Bellingham | Instagram

Ashlyn Castro | Credit: BackGrid

The timing of the family dispute has inevitably attracted additional attention as England continue their World Cup campaign, though the matter appears to be entirely unrelated to the footballer’s professional life.