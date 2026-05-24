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‘They don't get along’ — Jude Bellingham’s mum & girlfriend Ashlyn Castro fuel fan speculation during goal celebration

David Ben
David Ben 12:00 - 24 May 2026
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A viral photo of Bellingham's girlfriend and his mother during Real Madrid's final game of the season has sparked reactions on social media.
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Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham scored a brilliant volley in the 41st minute during Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the 2025/26 season against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, May 23.

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The Bernabéu erupted as Los Blancos went on to win 4-2 in an emotional farewell game for several club legends.

However, the goal celebration in the stands stole the spotlight online.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal | IMAGO

While girlfriend Ashlyn Castro, 28, cheered enthusiastically in a red top, Bellingham’s mum Denise maintained a noticeably chill and serious expression.

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Jude’s brother Jobe smiled between them, but the contrast prompted one fan to post: “I can bet these women don’t get along,” a comment that quickly went viral on X with millions of views.

Internet reactions to Bellingham's family moment

The viral photo also sparked further reactions from netizens.

One user commented, "The mom’s face tells me everything i need to know about that family group chat."

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Another user wrote, "Why does it seem like his mom is against their union and the babe is the one in charge of the whole thing. yes i can tell from their facial reactions."

One other commented, "I don't think his mom, and his girl are in good terms, course what's dis facial expressions lol."

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated about tension between Denise and Ashlyn.

Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro sat together at the Santiago Bernabeu during Real Madrid's LaLiga match against Girona | Credit: X

Similar “side-eye” moments went viral earlier in 2025, leading to widespread memes.

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Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro | Credit: BackGrid
Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

Although the family has been spotted together more relaxed on other occasions, including at the 2026 Madrid Open, the narrative of awkward in-law dynamics continues to resurface.

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