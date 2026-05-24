‘They don't get along’ — Jude Bellingham’s mum & girlfriend Ashlyn Castro fuel fan speculation during goal celebration
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham scored a brilliant volley in the 41st minute during Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the 2025/26 season against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, May 23.
The Bernabéu erupted as Los Blancos went on to win 4-2 in an emotional farewell game for several club legends.
However, the goal celebration in the stands stole the spotlight online.
While girlfriend Ashlyn Castro, 28, cheered enthusiastically in a red top, Bellingham’s mum Denise maintained a noticeably chill and serious expression.
Jude’s brother Jobe smiled between them, but the contrast prompted one fan to post: “I can bet these women don’t get along,” a comment that quickly went viral on X with millions of views.
i can bet these women don’t get along https://t.co/T1dQS5A14B— dracojeremy (@jeremyb___) May 23, 2026
Internet reactions to Bellingham's family moment
The viral photo also sparked further reactions from netizens.
One user commented, "The mom’s face tells me everything i need to know about that family group chat."
Another user wrote, "Why does it seem like his mom is against their union and the babe is the one in charge of the whole thing. yes i can tell from their facial reactions."
One other commented, "I don't think his mom, and his girl are in good terms, course what's dis facial expressions lol."
This isn’t the first time fans have speculated about tension between Denise and Ashlyn.
Similar “side-eye” moments went viral earlier in 2025, leading to widespread memes.
Although the family has been spotted together more relaxed on other occasions, including at the 2026 Madrid Open, the narrative of awkward in-law dynamics continues to resurface.