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Fulham looking to increase Super Eagles contingent with Trabzonspor star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:00 - 26 April 2026
A new Super Eagles star could be making his way to the Premier League with Fulham
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Fulham FC are reportedly considering a move for Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu as they look to strengthen their backline this summer.

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The potential deal could further increase the club’s growing Super Eagles presence at Craven Cottage.

Fulham tracking in-form Trabzonspor defender

Nwaiwu has attracted interest after an impressive start to life with Trabzonspor following his January move from Wolfsberger AC.

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The 22-year-old centre-back has stood out in Turkey with his dominant aerial presence, scoring three headed goals in the Süper Lig, including a winner against Galatasaray and a brace versus Fatih Karagümrük.

His performances have earned wider recognition, with the CIES Football Observatory ranking him as the best centre-back in Turkey aged 23 or under and the second-best U23 player in the division.

According to reports, Fulham are closely monitoring both Nwaiwu and teammate Wagner Pina ahead of a possible summer approach, though they could face competition from Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Another Nigerian could join Fulham’s growing contingent

Fulham’s interest is believed to be linked to uncertainty over their current defensive options, with both Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop entering the final year of their contracts at season’s end.

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Nwaiwu is viewed as a long-term reinforcement who could bolster the squad while fitting the club’s recruitment profile of young, high-upside talent.

The defender recently earned a late call-up to the Super Eagles squad in March after Bassey withdrew through injury, underlining his growing reputation in Nigerian football.

Should the transfer materialise, Nwaiwu would become the fourth Nigerian at Fulham, joining Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze in West London.

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