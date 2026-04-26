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Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala: The Rashford prophecy behind Barcelona's 2-0 win at Getafe

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:34 - 26 April 2026
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala: The Rashford prophecy behind Barcelona's 2-0 win at Getafe
The Agba Baller proves she’s a tactical genius as Barca ended their Coliseum jinx.
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Sometimes the sharpest tactical minds in a stadium are not on the touchline. Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria legend, former Barcelona Femení star, and Champions League winner with the Blaugranes, was watching Barcelona struggle against a stubborn Getafe side in their 2-0 win. 

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And at half-time, she saw exactly what needed to change. She posted it for the world to read. Hansi Flick, it seems, was paying attention.

Asisat Oshoala's half-time post

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"Laliga style no dey win this stubborn team, Na EPL style o….As second half dey start, just put Rashford biko. Na only Wuruwuru to d answer u fit use win them."

In plain English: forget the patient passing game, this Getafe side needed to be hit with pace, directness, and chaos. Bring Marcus Rashford on. 

Asisat Oshoala in Lagos || Instagram

Only the unpredictable will work here. It was not the kind of analysis you read in a pre-match dossier. It was the kind that comes from someone who knows Barcelona, knows LaLiga, and knows exactly what a low-block defence hates most.

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How the prophecy unfolded - minute by minute

  • Half-Time · Barcelona leading 1-0 (Fermin Lopez, 45')

Nigeria legend Asisat Oshoala posts her verdict. Despite the lead, she sees danger and prescribes the cure.

Fermin Lopez opened the scoring for Barcelona.
Fermin Lopez opened the scoring for Barcelona.

'Laliga style no dey win this stubborn team, Na EPL style o… just put Rashford biko.'
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  • 60th minute - Rashford introduced

Hansi Flick makes the substitution the Nigeria legend called for. Rashford enters the pitch. The game changes shape almost immediately.

  • 74th minute - Rashford scores

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Latching onto a Robert Lewandowski pass, Rashford finishes a clinical solo counter-attack from the edge of the area. 2-0. Barcelona's first win at Getafe's ground since 2019. Prophecy fulfilled.

The former Barcelona Femení star at full time, calm, certain, and entirely deserved, from someone who read the game better at half-time from the stands than most analysts managed in a full ninety minutes, summed it all up.

'Like I said, he delivered.' - Nigeria Legend Asisat Oshoala, at FT, after Rashford's 74th-minute winner
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What makes Oshoala's moment so compelling is not just that she was right with the casual authority of someone who has worn that Barcelona crest and knows exactly what the club demands. 

The Nigeria legend did not hedge, she did not say "maybe try Rashford." She said biko, please, as if the answer was so obvious it bordered on embarrassing that anyone needed to be told.

Barcelona's title charge rolls on. Rashford delivered. And the former Barcelona Femení star who called the whole thing from her phone at half-time? She already knew.

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Asisat Oshoala Marcus Rashford Getafe LaLiga Nigeria Barcelona
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