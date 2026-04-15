‘League or Champions League?’ — Oshoala asks Arsenal fans to pick most important trophy

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has asked Arsenal fans which trophy they would rather sacrifice

Asisat Oshoala has sparked a lively debate among Arsenal supporters after posing a tough question following their progression in Europe.

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With the Gunners still fighting on multiple fronts, the Nigerian star’s query has struck at the heart of their season ambitions.

Oshoala’s question ignites fan debate

Taking to social media, Oshoala asked fans whether they would prefer to win the UEFA Champions League at the expense of the Premier League title, or vice versa.

Question for Arsenal fans ….would you rather lose the league and win the champions league or lose champions league and win the league ? #ARS — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) April 15, 2026

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Her question comes at a crucial moment for Arsenal, who have just booked a semi-final spot after edging past Sporting CP.

A goalless draw in the second leg was enough to seal progression, thanks to their narrow first-leg victory.

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Despite the achievement, Arsenal’s recent form has been far from convincing, with just one win in their last five matches across all competitions. Still, that solitary victory proved decisive in keeping their European dream alive.

Title race tension adds to dilemma

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While their Champions League journey continues, Arsenal remain firmly in the Premier League title race. They sit top of the table, but their position is far from secure following a recent defeat to Bournemouth.

With Manchester City just six points behind and holding a game in hand, the pressure is mounting ahead of a crucial showdown between the two sides.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Arsenal’s semi-final clash will see them face Atletico Madrid, featuring Nigerian star Ademola Lookman.