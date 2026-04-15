Advertisement

‘League or Champions League?’ — Oshoala asks Arsenal fans to pick most important trophy

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:01 - 15 April 2026
Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has asked Arsenal fans which trophy they would rather sacrifice
Advertisement

Asisat Oshoala has sparked a lively debate among Arsenal supporters after posing a tough question following their progression in Europe.

Advertisement

With the Gunners still fighting on multiple fronts, the Nigerian star’s query has struck at the heart of their season ambitions.

Oshoala’s question ignites fan debate

Taking to social media, Oshoala asked fans whether they would prefer to win the UEFA Champions League at the expense of the Premier League title, or vice versa.

Advertisement

Her question comes at a crucial moment for Arsenal, who have just booked a semi-final spot after edging past Sporting CP.

A goalless draw in the second leg was enough to seal progression, thanks to their narrow first-leg victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay updated with the Latest Sports News from Pulse Sports

Despite the achievement, Arsenal’s recent form has been far from convincing, with just one win in their last five matches across all competitions. Still, that solitary victory proved decisive in keeping their European dream alive.

Title race tension adds to dilemma

Advertisement

While their Champions League journey continues, Arsenal remain firmly in the Premier League title race. They sit top of the table, but their position is far from secure following a recent defeat to Bournemouth.

With Manchester City just six points behind and holding a game in hand, the pressure is mounting ahead of a crucial showdown between the two sides.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Arsenal’s semi-final clash will see them face Atletico Madrid, featuring Nigerian star Ademola Lookman.

As the season reaches its defining stretch, Oshoala’s question perfectly captures Arsenal’s dilemma, chase domestic glory or go all-in for European immortality.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lazio's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru | Imago
Football
15.04.2026
Dele Bashiru’s manager laments ‘disastrous’ season, casts doubt on Lazio future
We made 140-year history — Arteta raves after matching Arsene Wenger's record
Football
15.04.2026
We made 140-year history — Arteta raves after matching Arsene Wenger's record
Go and win at Man City, I won it — Thierry Henry fires at Arteta
Football
15.04.2026
Go and win at Man City, I won it — Thierry Henry fires at Arteta
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Arbeloa's job hanging by a thread after Champions League exit
Football
15.04.2026
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Arbeloa's job hanging by a thread after Champions League exit
Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Arteta matches Wenger’s UCL record after setting up Lookman clash
Football
15.04.2026
Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Arteta matches Wenger’s UCL record after setting up Lookman clash
Arsenal vs Sporting: How do fans watch this — Arteta slammed for 'boring' style
Football
15.04.2026
Arsenal vs Sporting: How do fans watch this — Arteta slammed for 'boring' style