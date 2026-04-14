'Don’t let it slip' – Ex-Man Utd captain sends strong warning to Arsenal stars

Former Manchester United captain says Arsenal players, not Mikel Arteta, are responsible for title race nerves.

Roy Keane has warned Arsenal that their Premier League title hopes could slip away if they fail to handle the growing pressure.

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Man United legend Roy Keane || Credit: Imago

The Manchester United legend believes the Gunners’ recent dip in form is down to nerves within the squad, not shortcomings from manager Mikel Arteta.

What Keane said

Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League has been cut to six points following a disappointing home defeat to Bournemouth, with Manchester City still holding a game in hand.

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Reacting on Monday Night Football, Keane did not hold back, “It was a nervous performance from Arsenal. It’s OK being nervous, but it’s how you deal with it. I wasn’t impressed with the body language from certain players.”

While some criticism has been directed at Arteta, Keane insists the responsibility lies squarely with the players on the pitch.

“People are looking at Mikel Arteta, the fans are nervous, but this is on the players. The manager can only do so much. He’s got a brilliant squad together and they’re in a great position,” he said.

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Keane urged the team not to waste a golden opportunity: "Do not let this slip.”

The former midfielder singled out the importance of leadership within the squad, calling on key figures like Declan Rice to rise to the occasion.

According to Keane, Arsenal’s issue is not quality but mentality at a decisive stage of the season.

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He added, “At this moment in time, they’re letting the nerves get the better of them. They’ve got to get a grip of that, or they’ll let it slip by.”