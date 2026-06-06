2026 World Cup: Lewis Hamilton names 2 teams he will support

Lewis Hamilton is set to support England and Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he will be backing both England and Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Lewis Hamilton finished sixth at the Miami GP | IMAGO

The seven-time Formula One world champion made the revelation while speaking ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, where he reflected on his lifelong admiration for Brazilian football and culture.

Hamilton's longstanding love for Brazil

Although born and raised in England, Hamilton admitted that Brazil has always held a special place in his heart when it comes to football.

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The Ferrari driver explained that growing up, he was captivated by the style, and personality of Brazilian football teams, making them his favourite international side alongside England.

He said, "For me, it's tied with England. Honestly, Brazil has always been my favourite team. Growing up in England, I used to love watching Brazil play."

Hamilton revealed that his admiration extends beyond football itself and is deeply connected to Brazil's culture and history.

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According to the British racing star, Brazil's colourful identity, talented players, and unique footballing philosophy left a lasting impression on him from an early age.

He added, "I think it's the colours, the culture, and the players always just looking the most skilled; they were so cool.

"I just appreciate where they come from. Many of the players come from the streets where they play with no shoes and there's something quite special about Brazilian culture."

Hamilton's connection to Brazil is more than that of a football fan. In 2022, he was granted honorary citizenship by the Brazilian government in recognition of his long-standing affection for the country and his influence on Brazilian sports fans.

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His admiration for Brazil has often been linked to his respect for the late Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, whom Hamilton has frequently described as one of his greatest inspirations.

One of the most memorable examples of this bond came after Hamilton's dramatic victory at the 2021 São Paulo Grand Prix, when he celebrated by carrying the Brazilian flag around the circuit in tribute to Senna.

Brazil and England among World Cup favourites

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Both England and Brazil are expected to be among the contenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil remains the most successful nation in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy five times and participated in every edition of the tournament since its inception.