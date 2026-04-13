UCL Quarterfinal: Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Arsenal welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Emirates in a Champions League clash where the Gunners’ faltering season form meets a Sporting side dreaming of glory.

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Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Arsenal to qualify

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon preview

Arsenal are on the cusp of reaching back-to-back Champions League semi-finals for the first time ever as they take on Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, in the second leg of their quarter-final encounter.

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Kai Havertz's beautifully taken last-gasp winner – engineered by Gabriel Martinelli – settled the first leg in Lisbon as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory.

However, the domestic cracks have continued to widen for the jaded hosts, as they capitulated to a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at home.

Arsenal players looking devastated || Imago

This has allowed Manchester City to cut the gap at the top down to six points with a game in hand, and in the eyes of many, the outcome of this weekend's Etihad extravaganza could determine the fate of the title.

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Suffering as many defeats in their last four games as they had in their first 49 matches of the season (three), the famed Arsenal 'bottle' is showing signs of rearing its ugly head again.

However, progression to the UCL semis – through whatever means – could have untold psychological benefits before Sunday's season-defining showdown.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon head-to-head

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Last week’s narrow away win means the Gunners are now yet to lose in six European meetings with Sporting CP (W3 D3), including a 5-1 win in last season's league phase.

While Sporting’s record against English opposition is modest – two wins in their last 14 UEFA competition meetings – they have historically fared well over two legs, progressing from nine of ten ties, and overcame Arsenal on penalties in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League round of 16.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Portuguese sides.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon team forms

Arsenal Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟥🟥🟩🟥

Sporting Lisbon Champions League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟥🟩🟥

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟥🟩

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon team news

While Piero Hincapie and Eberechi Eze are back up and running sooner than expected, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber all remain touch and go for the second leg.

Mikel Merino (foot) is Arsenal's only guaranteed absentee at present, but fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi looked spent in the defeat to Bournemouth, so it would not be a shock to see Christian Norgaard deployed for the second leg.

From Arsenal midfielders to Sporting midfielders, Borges will welcome a key fixture back to the XI in Morten Hjulmand, who was suspended for the first leg due to an accumulation of bookings.

The visitors are without two fringe attackers in Fotis Ioannidis (ligament) and ex-West Ham United winger Luis Guilherme (ankle) but are otherwise in good shape for the second leg.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Norgaard, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon: Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Braganca, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon prediction

While Arsenal will be at the Emirates Stadium and have that one-goal advantage, the Gunners and creativity have not exactly gone hand in hand in recent times.

Also, their defensive steel seems to have abandoned them, thanks in no small part to their fitness concerns at full-back.

However, with Sporting needing to go for broke to keep the tie alive, space will open up for the hosts to exploit, which means Arteta’s men should be able to outclass them to get through to the semifinals.