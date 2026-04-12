They play long balls — Guardiola dreads facing Arsenal in title-deciding clash

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola builds up to the Premier League clash against Arsenal next week.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola looks forward to their title-impacting clash against Arsenal next week, Sunday, April 19, stressing the importance of being adequately prepared to face his former protégé's side.

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The Cityzens defeated Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, thereby capitalising on Arsenal’s slip-up against Bournemouth.

The win reduced their deficit to the Gunners to six points; victory against Mikel Arteta's side next would place Manchester City’s destinies in their own hands, as they have played one match fewer than the leaders.

What Guardiola said

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Manchester City have the psychological edge in the tie, having defeated the North Londoners in the EFL Cup final. Still, Pep is wary about the fixture, lauding the Gunners as the best team in Europe this season.

"We have seven days. So prepare mentally. Beating Arsenal once is difficult; they proved that all season. So to beat them twice in a margin of three weeks is even more difficult,” Arteta said, per the BBC.

“We play at home, it is a final. Relax and focus on what we need to do through that game. If you win or if you lose everybody knows.

"We have to talk about what we have to do against a team that defends well, wins duels, attacks also with the long balls, thousand million things that they do brilliantly this season that make them the best team in England – the numbers are there – and the best team in Europe – the numbers are there. We have incredible respect.

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