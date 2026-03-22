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Arsenal vs Man City: This is on Arteta — Fans mention BIG mistake that cost Gunners EFL Cup
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing intense backlash from furious supporters on social media following the club's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
The focal point of the frustration is Arteta's decision to start cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga over undisputed first-choice David Raya.
Arteta’s decision costs him
The selection decision proved disastrous in the previously tight game against City when Kepa made a catastrophic blunder in the 60th minute, completely fumbling a routine leaping catch from a Rayan Cherki cross.
The loose ball allowed 21-year-old Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly to easily nod in the opening goal from close range.
Just four minutes later, O'Reilly found the back of the net again to seal the victory for Pep Guardiola's side, leaving Arsenal fans to immediately point to Arteta's lineup choice as the main reason for missing out on the season's first major piece of silverware.
What fans said
While Arteta’s decision to retain Kepa for the final was consistent with his policy throughout the tournament, fans argued online that a final against a rival of Manchester City's calibre required the absolute security of Raya between the sticks.
havertz and kepa in cup final, arteta never ready for this coaching job at all 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ubz4TaYkgz— 🍂 (@tahyvr) March 22, 2026
Arteta’s sentiments has ultimately cost him this game, Kepa is not good enough for a final.— Adika (@Adikastakes) March 22, 2026
6 years of waiting for a final just for Arteta to throw it away by playing Kepa. A disasterclass from start to finish. Both of them can pack their bags tonight. Fucking embarrassing— ⚡️ (@EzeEnthusiast) March 22, 2026
Jose Mourinho would have started Raya. Arsene Wenger would have started Kepa. Exactly why they have such different records in Carabao Cup finals. Arteta chose the unwholesome side of Wengerism today.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 22, 2026
this is all on arteta for starting kepa and gyokeres— = (@afcsohaib) March 22, 2026