Advertisement

Arsenal vs Man City: This is on Arteta — Fans mention BIG mistake that cost Gunners EFL Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:06 - 22 March 2026
Mikel Arteta's decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga over first-choice David Raya in the EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City has sparked outrage.
Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing intense backlash from furious supporters on social media following the club's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

The focal point of the frustration is Arteta's decision to start cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga over undisputed first-choice David Raya. 

Arteta’s decision costs him 

The selection decision proved disastrous in the previously tight game against City when Kepa made a catastrophic blunder in the 60th minute, completely fumbling a routine leaping catch from a Rayan Cherki cross. 

Advertisement

The loose ball allowed 21-year-old Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly to easily nod in the opening goal from close range. 

Just four minutes later, O'Reilly found the back of the net again to seal the victory for Pep Guardiola's side, leaving Arsenal fans to immediately point to Arteta's lineup choice as the main reason for missing out on the season's first major piece of silverware.

What fans said 

While Arteta’s decision to retain Kepa for the final was consistent with his policy throughout the tournament, fans argued online that a final against a rival of Manchester City's calibre required the absolute security of Raya between the sticks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arteta knows me well — Ex-Super Eagles star explains why he failed succeed at Barcelona
Football
22.03.2026
Arteta knows me well — Ex-Super Eagles star explains why he failed succeed at Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman makes Nigerian history as Vinicius keeps Los Blancos in the title race
Football
22.03.2026
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman makes Nigerian history as Vinicius keeps Los Blancos in the title race
Arsenal vs Man City: I will do it again — Arteta defends choice to start Kepa
Football
22.03.2026
Arsenal vs Man City: I will do it again — Arteta defends choice to start Kepa
'High frequency dribblers' - Sunday Oliseh hails 3 Man City players after Carabao Cup win over Arsenal
Football
22.03.2026
'High frequency dribblers' - Sunday Oliseh hails 3 Man City players after Carabao Cup win over Arsenal
New York City vs Inter Miami: Messi scores 71st career free-kick to spark comeback victory for Herons
Football
22.03.2026
New York City vs Inter Miami: Messi scores 71st career free-kick to spark comeback victory for Herons
Bukayo Saka BLASTED by Arsenals fans following Carabao Cup defeat
Football
22.03.2026
“Useless as usual” — Bukayo Saka BLASTED by Arsenal fans following Carabao Cup defeat