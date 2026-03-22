Arsenal vs Man City: O'Reilly steals the show as Cityzens end Gunners quadruple dream

Nico O'Reilly scored a brace as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 to lift the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley.

Nico O’Reilly’s second-half brace fired Manchester City to a convincing 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

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2026 LEAGUE CUP WINNERS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ICxLVwIhOD — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 22, 2026

Manchester City defeat Arsenal to lift first trophy of the season

A special, special talent ✨ pic.twitter.com/oRjE0iyFHS — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 22, 2026

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Despite a bright start from the Gunners, where James Trafford denied Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka with a stunning triple save, Pep Guardiola’s side eventually seized control.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark when Rayan Cherki’s cross squirmed past Kepa Arrizabalaga, allowing O’Reilly to nod into an empty net.

Just four minutes later, O’Reilly turned hero again, ghosting past Saka at the back post to thunder home a header from a Matheus Nunes delivery.

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Mikel Arteta’s desperate triple substitution saw Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel both rattle the woodwork, but City’s defense remained resolute.