Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Arsenal vs Man City: O'Reilly steals the show as Cityzens end Gunners quadruple dream
Nico O’Reilly’s second-half brace fired Manchester City to a convincing 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.
2026 LEAGUE CUP WINNERS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ICxLVwIhOD— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 22, 2026
Manchester City defeat Arsenal to lift first trophy of the season
A special, special talent ✨ pic.twitter.com/oRjE0iyFHS— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 22, 2026
Despite a bright start from the Gunners, where James Trafford denied Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka with a stunning triple save, Pep Guardiola’s side eventually seized control.
The deadlock was broken on the hour mark when Rayan Cherki’s cross squirmed past Kepa Arrizabalaga, allowing O’Reilly to nod into an empty net.
Just four minutes later, O’Reilly turned hero again, ghosting past Saka at the back post to thunder home a header from a Matheus Nunes delivery.
Mikel Arteta’s desperate triple substitution saw Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel both rattle the woodwork, but City’s defense remained resolute.
The defeat leaves Arsenal’s wait for silverware since 2020 ongoing, while Guardiola celebrates his 19th trophy in Manchester, effectively ending the North London side's hunt for a clean sweep.