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‘They know how to win’ - Rooney gives Man City title edge over Arsenal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:05 - 13 April 2026
Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Wayne Rooney says Manchester City now holds the psychological edge over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.
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Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney believes Manchester City seized control of the psychological battle in the Premier League title race.

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Pep Guardiola’s side sent a strong statement with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chelsea, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal to just six points, while still holding a game in hand.

What Rooney said

Rooney pointed to their proven track record as the decisive factor,

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He said, “I think City will have the edge on that, just purely the manager and players they've got. They know how to win the title and have a manager who knows how to do it.”

While Arsenal have led for much of the season, Rooney warned that recent setbacks could begin to affect the squad psychologically.

“They will be able to stay a little calmer than the Arsenal players,” he said, comparing the two sides.

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He further explained the dangers of losing momentum, “When you go on a run and lose a few games, you start thinking, ‘Where’s the next goal, the next win going to come from?’ That negative mindset really has an impact on your performance.”

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