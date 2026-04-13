‘You're getting pumped’ - Rio Ferdinand warns Arteta not to use defensive approach against City

Rio Ferdinand has issued a stark warning to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, insisting that a defensive approach against Manchester City in their upcoming title showdown would be a disastrous mistake.

The highly anticipated clash, widely seen as a potential title-decider, is set for next Sunday. The stakes were raised after Pep Guardiola's City side narrowed the gap at the top of the Premier League to just six points.

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Arsenal's recent form has shown signs of vulnerability. Following their Carabao Cup final loss to City, the Gunners suffered a defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday.

This slip-up provided City with a crucial opportunity, which they seized by dismantling Chelsea 3-0. With a game in hand and the head-to-head fixture still to play, City are now within striking distance of their rivals.

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Ferdinand’s advice to Arsenal

All eyes are now on the Etihad for Sunday's match. City will have a full week to prepare, whereas Arsenal face a tighter turnaround, with a Champions League fixture against Sporting Lisbon scheduled just days before.

Rio Ferdinand, Man United legend || Imago

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the Manchester United legend urged Arsenal not to abandon their attacking principles.

"If you go there and sit back as Liverpool did at PSG the other day, it's slapsville," Ferdinand stated. "You're getting pumped. You can't do that. Do you win leagues doing that?"

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While Arsenal have built their title challenge on a solid defensive foundation this season, City possesses the league's most potent attack.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

Ferdinand believes Guardiola's team will easily break down a passive opponent and suggested Arsenal should instead learn from Bournemouth's aggressive strategy against them.

"This is glaring, the way City set up to block all passing lanes, pressing high," Ferdinand added.

"Bournemouth were great in terms of blocking passing lanes, making Arsenal have to go over it or just panic a little bit and give the ball away. I think that's the blueprint? Mikel Arteta and his team haven't found an answer yet."

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