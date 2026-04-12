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Arsenal set to offer Arteta contract extension despite title race fumble

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:28 - 12 April 2026
Mikel Arteta could receive a new contract despite Arsenal's struggles in the Premier League
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Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to secure the long-term future of Mikel Arteta despite a recent dip in results.

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Even as their title charge stumbles, the club remain firmly committed to the man who has reshaped their identity.

Contract talks already underway

Negotiations over a new deal for Arteta have been ongoing behind the scenes, with initial contact reportedly made as far back as January. Discussions have so far involved the manager’s representatives, with further direct talks expected at the end of the season.

Despite setbacks, including defeat to Bournemouth and a win for Manchester City over Chelsea, Arsenal are not wavering in their stance. The club’s hierarchy view Arteta as central to their long-term vision and are laying the groundwork early to avoid uncertainty.

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Importantly, no agreement is expected imminently, as both parties are focused on navigating the decisive final stretch of the campaign before committing to fresh terms.

Arsenal remain committed to long-term project

Arteta’s current contract runs until 2027, meaning there is no immediate pressure to finalise a new deal. However,

Arsenal are keen to establish clarity over the next phase of their project, particularly after the Spaniard transformed the team into consistent title contenders.

Even with recent disappointments, including exits from both domestic cups, the club see progress under Arteta as undeniable.

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With the season still alive in the title race, Arsenal’s message is clear: short-term setbacks will not derail their belief in Arteta’s leadership or the direction he is taking the club.

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