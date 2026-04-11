Former Chelsea star questions Arteta’s Arsenal job despite Premier League title charge
Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has ignited debate by claiming Mikel Arteta is “very lucky” to still be managing Arsenal despite their strong campaign.
With the result, Gunners are currently top of the Premier League and remain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, yet Hasselbaink believes the Spaniard’s achievements still fall short of expectations.
What Hasselbaink said
Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink questioned whether Arteta’s trophy haul justifies his time in charge.
He said, “Arsenal are in a great position at the moment, but let’s not forget how long he’s been there. He has won one FA Cup. For a club like Arsenal, is that enough?
“Look at how much he has spent in the last two years – a lot of money. He has got two good squads, and the bench is really strong. Should they not be further ahead?
“They are pragmatic. They are solid, they don’t give a lot away… but would I want to see more of the Arsenal way? Yes, with a bit more flair.”