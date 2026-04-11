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Former Chelsea star questions Arteta’s Arsenal job despite Premier League title charge

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:00 - 11 April 2026
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink claims Mikel Arteta is “lucky” to remain Arsenal manager despite title push.
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Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has ignited debate by claiming Mikel Arteta is “very lucky” to still be managing Arsenal despite their strong campaign.

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Arsenal were stunned at home in the Premier League after losing 2-1 against Bournemouth.

With the result, Gunners are currently top of the Premier League and remain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, yet Hasselbaink believes the Spaniard’s achievements still fall short of expectations.

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What Hasselbaink said

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink questioned whether Arteta’s trophy haul justifies his time in charge.

He said, “Arsenal are in a great position at the moment, but let’s not forget how long he’s been there. He has won one FA Cup. For a club like Arsenal, is that enough?

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“Look at how much he has spent in the last two years – a lot of money. He has got two good squads, and the bench is really strong. Should they not be further ahead?

“They are pragmatic. They are solid, they don’t give a lot away… but would I want to see more of the Arsenal way? Yes, with a bit more flair.”

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