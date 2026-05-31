Super Eagles duo Iwobi, Chukwueze nominated for important award

Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are in the running for Fulham’s Goal of the Season award.

Fulham have shortlisted 15 goals for the individual accolade, with fans now voting to decide the winner. Iwobi and Chukwueze received nominations for their strikes against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

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Chukwueze is a strong favourite for his excellent goal from inside the box against Manchester City.

Chukwueze, Iwobi nominated for Fulham award

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The two Super Eagles stars have enjoyed solid campaigns at Craven Cottage, and their recognition highlights their quality and impact in the Premier League this season.

Voting is open for our Goal and Player of the Season awards! 🗳️ — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Fulham have reportedly decided against making Chukwueze’s move permanent.

The Cottagers were said to be unwilling to meet AC Milan’s €24 million asking price for the 26-year-old, meaning he is expected to return to San Siro at the end of his loan spell.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Chukwueze’s goal against Manchester City remains one of the standout moments of Fulham’s season and a strong contender for the award.

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