Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Former Eagles star joins Mikel Obi in criticism of Gunners playstyle

Former Premier League winger Yannick Bolasie heavily criticised Arsenal's playstyle following the defeat at Bournemouth.

Former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie launched scathing criticism against Arsenal following the defeat to Bournemouth, decrying their risk-averse playing style.

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Arsenal’s defeat

Arsenal’s pursuit of their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 Invincibles campaign suffered a devastating blow, as Mikel Arteta’s side collapsed to a debilitating 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

The shock loss severely dents their momentum during the most critical stretch of the season. While the Gunners currently remain nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, the dropped points hand a massive advantage to second-placed Manchester City, who have the opportunity to cut the deficit when they face Chelsea on Sunday.

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Instead of turning their heavy possession into a tangible attacking threat, Arsenal's sterile buildup allowed Andoni Iraola's organised Bournemouth side to strike decisively on the counter

Bolasie’s blistering critique

In the immediate aftermath of the loss, former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie took to social media to mercilessly slam Arsenal's rigid, risk-averse playstyle.

Directly criticising their "safety first" approach and goalkeeper David Raya's heavy involvement in the buildup, Bolasie tweeted: "Of course your pass rates gonna be 95% if your always passing backwards and side to side... dead stats people get rated for these days."

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Raya passing the ball more than Declan Rice or Zubimendi is the strange thing about football today, the players with the least attacking ability touching and passing the most 😂 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 11, 2026

He further ridiculed the setup by noting, "Raya passing the ball more than Declan Rice or Zubimendi is the strange thing about football today."