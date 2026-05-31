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PSG chief Al-Khelaifi snubs Mbappe, Messi, names best investment in 15 years

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:48 - 31 May 2026
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Kylian Mbappe and PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi | Imago
Al-Khelaifi has presided over two successful Champions League campaigns as PSG owner
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Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is celebrating pure footballing euphoria after his side secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League crowns by defeating Arsenal on penalties.

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When his side initially reached the final, the Qatari executive bypassed the legacy of former superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi to crown the ultimate architect behind their European dynasty.

Overcoming Long-Term Continental Hurdles

Speaking on the CBS Sports Golazo program, Al-Khelaifi bypassed the club’s past eras of high-priced individual superstars to label manager Luis Enrique as his greatest administrative triumph.

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"Luis Enrique is truly the best asset, the best, my best decision. I talked for the last 15 years to sign him," the PSG president revealed.

The Qatari chief highlighted the Spaniard’s elite tactical blueprint and psychological approach, noting how seamlessly the manager handles the unique pressure of the French capital.

"He is a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world, but also as a person, it is incredible how he handles the day-to-day, the players, everything, even with the media."

A Tactical Revolution in Paris

Al-Khelaifi's pride extended beyond statistics, lauding the collective shift toward a unified, warrior-like team ethos.

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Embracing his manager live on the interview set, the president declared that Luis Enrique has fundamentally altered the modern landscape of the sport.

"It is a source of pride to have Luis Enrique at the club. We have DNA, today we proved it. They are not just footballers, they are true warriors," Al-Khelaifi stated.

He concluded his glowing review with a final declaration of admiration for the coach's systemic impact, asserting, "He revolutionized football, not only at Paris Saint-Germain, but all of football. I am very proud of him."

After his third Champions League triumph, Luis Enrique joins Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and Bob Paisley as the joint second most successful coaches in the competition’s history.

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