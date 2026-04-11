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‘No champions mentality’ - Furious Arsenal fans call for Mikel Arteta’s sacking

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:51 - 11 April 2026
Furious Arsenal fans call for Mikel Arteta’s sacking
Mikel Arteta has ignited the fury of many Arsenal fans, with many clamouring for his sacking after a disappointing performance on Saturday.
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The Gunners' title challenge was dented by Bournemouth following a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

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The league leaders, who are nine points clear of Manchester City, put the Citizens at a significant advantage ahead of their tie next weekend.

With City having a game in hand, they face Chelsea on Sunday, and a win reduces the point gap to six points.

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Fans' reaction to Arsenal’s loss

Following the defeat at home to the Cherries, fans were displeased with the team's  performance and the manner in which they lost.

Under the comment section on Arsenal's official X account that tweeted, 'Full-time at Emirates Stadium, fans poured out their frustration.

One fan said, “Arteta should be out. This is the worst performance. No champion's mentality.”

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Another fan responded, “From a quadruple, to a treble, to a double, now in trouble. 😭”

A fan added a picture with a comment that says, “F**K you, Arteta Out.”

Arsenal players devastated after the final whistle || Imago
Arsenal players devastated after the final whistle || Imago

One fan tweeted, "If Arteta has any shame left in him, he should leave this club immediately. The worst manager I've seen coach this club after spending a billion. He can take his useless players with him. Pure scrabs! F**king bastards, all of them!!!”

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Another fan commented, “Arteta should be sacked if we still want to win something. The board should make up their minds. Stop trying to do him a favour by waiting till the end. He is so emotionally useless.”

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