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Arsenal begin plan to renew Arteta’s contract as Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri’s fate decided

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:57 - 09 April 2026
With a Premier League title in sight for the first time in 22 years and a Champions League semi-final within reach, Arsenal have begun plans to renew Mikel Arteta's contract.
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Manager Mikel Arteta's "trust the process" mantra appears to be paying dividends, but the club is already looking ahead to a summer after their narrow 1-0 victory over Sporting CP in the first leg of the UCL.

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Arsenal views the upcoming transfer window as a critical opportunity to build on their progress, regardless of how this season concludes. 

However, several crucial decisions loom on the horizon, poised to shape the club's immediate future.

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Arteta's contract extension a top priority

The most pressing matter is Arteta's own contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season. 

Arteta's current three-year deal, signed in 2024, is reportedly worth £10 million a season, with an additional £5 million bonus for Champions League qualification. 

Sources indicate that negotiations will resume in the off-season, with the club's ownership eager to extend Arteta's deal, and the manager is also keen to commit, with both sides wanting to continue their successful partnership. 

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Even if this season ends without a trophy, the club's progress under Arteta is undeniable, marked by consistent title challenges and deep runs in the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago

Alongside these issues, the club must determine which players to sell to finance the signing of three key new players, with top academy prospects Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri potentially on the market.

Arsenal will be active in the transfer market. The club's recruitment team, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, has identified three priority areas for reinforcement: a versatile full-back, a central midfielder, and a left-winger. 

Myles Lewis-Skelly i Imago
Myles Lewis-Skelly i Imago
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To fund these moves, Arsenal will listen to offers for several players. Notably, highly rated academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri could be among those to depart. 

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to consider offers for academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri this summer, despite both having signed long-term contracts just last year. 

Arsenak's Ethan Nwaneri in action ||Photo. Imago.
Arsenak's Ethan Nwaneri in action ||Photo. Imago.

In addition to the academy prospects, the club is also understood to be open to selling established first-team players, including Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, and Gabriel Martinelli, as they look to reshape the squad for the upcoming season.

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