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‘Respect always’ - Super Eagles star sends heartfelt message to Arsenal legend following retirement

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:54 - 09 April 2026
Super Eagles star sends heartfelt message to Arsenal legend
Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has sent a heartfelt message to former Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who recently announced his retirement from professional football.
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Ramsey confirmed the end of his illustrious 19-year career on Tuesday, April 7. The Welshman's journey began at his boyhood club, Cardiff City, before he secured a high-profile move to Arsenal as a teenager in 2008.

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After brief loan spells back at Cardiff and with Nottingham Forest, Ramsey became a key figure for the Gunners. 

He made 369 appearances for the North London club, scoring 64 goals and providing 60 assists, winning three FA Cups along the way.

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Collins and Ramsey's Cardiff connection

Reacting to the news, Nigerian international Jamilu Collins shared a message on social media celebrating his former teammate.

Jamilu Collins in action || Imago
Jamilu Collins in action || Imago

The two developed a strong bond while playing together during Ramsey's final season at Cardiff City.

Collins posted on his Instagram account: "Happy retirement, Rambo. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. Respect always. Enjoy your next chapter—you’ve earned it."

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Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey

Collins, who has earned 30 caps for the Super Eagles, left Cardiff City last year after a two-year stint. 

The 31-year-old defender now plays for German third-division side Erzgebirge Aue. He has not been called up to the Nigerian national team since March 2024.

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