‘Respect always’ - Super Eagles star sends heartfelt message to Arsenal legend following retirement
Ramsey confirmed the end of his illustrious 19-year career on Tuesday, April 7. The Welshman's journey began at his boyhood club, Cardiff City, before he secured a high-profile move to Arsenal as a teenager in 2008.
After brief loan spells back at Cardiff and with Nottingham Forest, Ramsey became a key figure for the Gunners.
He made 369 appearances for the North London club, scoring 64 goals and providing 60 assists, winning three FA Cups along the way.
Collins and Ramsey's Cardiff connection
Reacting to the news, Nigerian international Jamilu Collins shared a message on social media celebrating his former teammate.
The two developed a strong bond while playing together during Ramsey's final season at Cardiff City.
Collins posted on his Instagram account: "Happy retirement, Rambo. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. Respect always. Enjoy your next chapter—you’ve earned it."
Collins, who has earned 30 caps for the Super Eagles, left Cardiff City last year after a two-year stint.
The 31-year-old defender now plays for German third-division side Erzgebirge Aue. He has not been called up to the Nigerian national team since March 2024.