Advertisement

Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Arteta hails 'finishers' for UCL tiumph

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:53 - 07 April 2026
Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, analysed their Champions League victory against Sporting CP.
Advertisement

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta staunchly reiterated the importance of their substitutes, whom he calls finishers, after Kai Havertz came off the bench to help the Gunners beat Sporting CP.

Advertisement

The Premier League leaders beat their Portuguese opponent 1-0 at the Jose Avalade Stadium, securing a slender advantage ahead of the second-leg clash at the Emirates.

What Arteta said 

The 44-year-old expressed elation after triumph; despite the difficulty in achieving the result, he praised his team’s effort.

Advertisement

"Very happy to win away from home in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a team that have not lost at home for I don't know how long. I think the last time was probably in Europe as well; that shows the difficult of it,” he said.

Arteta admitted that he was concerned the match would end in a stalemate after they reached stoppage time, failing to breach Leões. However, substitutes Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli combined to score the winner.

"Yes, because when we got into the final third, and we sat there, we missed the final bit,” he said about thinking they might not score. “We had to be a little bit crisper, faster, more efficient to break them down when they had that block. 

“We had a goal disallowed, and there were two or three occasions where we were close, but we lacked that final pass. In the end, a magic moment from the finishers win us the game."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerian-born star sets new record after dismantling Real Madrid in Champions League
Football
07.04.2026
Nigerian-born star sets new record after dismantling Real Madrid in Champions League
Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Arteta hails 'finishers' for UCL tiumph
Football
07.04.2026
Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Arteta hails 'finishers' for UCL tiumph
Arsenal do Chelsea and Liverpool huge favour after Champions League win over Sporting CP
Football
07.04.2026
Arsenal do Chelsea and Liverpool huge favour after Champions League win over Sporting CP
Eagles suffer huge blow as Ndidi receives worrying injury diagnosis
Super Eagles
07.04.2026
Eagles suffer huge blow as Ndidi receives worrying injury diagnosis
Victor Osimhen: Not Chelsea, Man United or Arsenal — Legend names perfect EPL club for Super Eagles star
Football
07.04.2026
Victor Osimhen: Not Chelsea, Man United or Arsenal — Legend names perfect EPL club for Super Eagles star
Osimhen's absence a bigger blow than Onuachu's
Super Eagles
07.04.2026
Onuachu set to emulate Osimhen in Turkey with new record