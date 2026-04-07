Eagles suffer huge blow as Ndidi receives worrying injury diagnosis

The Nigerian midfielder was taken off injured during Besiktas' derby loss to Fenerbahce

Besiktas have been dealt a major setback as one of their most dependable midfielders Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out with injury.

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The news comes at a crucial point for the Black Eagles, raising immediate concerns over squad depth at a crucial point of the season.

Ndidi suffers hamstring setback in derby clash

Wilfred Ndidi picked up the injury while featuring for Beşiktaş in a tense derby against Fenerbahçe.

The Nigerian midfielder was forced off in the 85th minute after feeling discomfort, with early signs pointing to a muscular problem.

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Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the worst, as an MRI scan revealed a hamstring strain accompanied by bleeding in the biceps femoris muscle.

It is a frustrating blow for Ndidi, who has been a key figure for Besiktas with his physicality and defensive awareness.

Injuries of this nature can be tricky, requiring careful management to avoid long-term complications, and the club’s medical team is already overseeing his rehabilitation process.

Beşiktaş feel the impact of Ndidi diagnosis

Ndidi is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks, ruling him out of important fixtures for Besiktas against Antalyaspor and Samsunspor.

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His absence creates a significant void in midfield, forcing tactical adjustments during a crucial stretch of the season. His ability to break up play and shield the defence has been vital, making him difficult to replace.