Ndidi played a perfect game — Besiktas boss hails Super Eagles captain
Wilfred Ndidi was making his first appearance since returning from compassionate leave following the tragic passing of his father, Sunday Ndidi, in a car accident earlier this month.
Ndidi marked his emotional return by scoring the opening goal in the early minutes, celebrating with a military salute in honor of his father’s service in the Nigerian Army.
Ndidi gets high praise after goalscoring return
Beyond the scoresheet, the Super Eagles captain delivered a masterclass in midfield, stifling Goztepe’s attacks and dictating the tempo of the game.
The win propels Besiktas into fourth place, leapfrogging Goztepe and strengthening their bid for European qualification with 11 matches remaining.
🫡 Wilfred Ndidi paid tribute to his late father, a retired army officer, yesterday, scoring a powerful header for Beşiktaş ⚫⚪⚡pic.twitter.com/sx3VLkrhiC— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) February 23, 2026
Sergen Yalcin was quick to highlight Ndidi's mental and physical resilience during his post-match press conference:
“There’s something you probably didn’t notice today. Ndidi played perfectly.
Ndidi played one of the best games we’ve ever had. When our players fight and play like this, even if we lose the match, it won’t be a problem for us.
"We can lose, but losing without doing anything is the worst thing for us. That’s why our players should fight like this. We lose, I’ll take responsibility. I’ll tell him. It’s not a problem for us.”
Since his summer move from Leicester City, Ndidi has become a cornerstone of the Besiktas squad, recording two goals and one assist across 20 appearances.
He was also hugely influential for Eric Chelle in Nigeria's run to the AFCON 2025 semi-final, after taking over as captain, following William Troost-Ekong's retirement.
Ndidi signed a three-year deal with Besiktas and has been an inspired addition to the side.