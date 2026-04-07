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Nigerian-born star sets new record after dismantling Real Madrid in Champions League

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:57 - 07 April 2026
Real Madrid suffered at the hands of the former Super Eagles target as he entered his name into the history books
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Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, and at the heart of it was a history-making performance from Michael Olise.

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The Nigerian-born winger not only influenced the result but also etched his name into French football folklore with a record-breaking display.

Olise breaks long-standing French record

Olise delivered yet another standout performance on the European stage, registering his 25th assist of the season, a remarkable milestone that sets a new benchmark for French players in the 21st century.

In doing so, he surpassed the previous record of 24 assists held by Franck Ribéry during his time at Bayern Munich.

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The achievement underlines Olise’s evolution into one of Europe’s most creative forces. Week after week, he has combined flair with end product, and against Real Madrid, he once again demonstrated his ability to influence high-stakes matches.

His vision, composure, and precision in the final third have made him indispensable for Bayern this season, with his assist tally now unmatched among his French peers in modern football history.

Bayern punish Madrid despite missed chances

Despite the historic night, Bayern’s victory did not come without moments of frustration. Early in the match, Harry Kane came close to opening the scoring with a clever header that drifted narrowly wide.

Moments later, Dayot Upamecano squandered a golden opportunity, somehow failing to convert from close range with the goal at his mercy.

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However, Bayern regrouped and made their dominance count, ultimately securing a crucial 2-1 win in Madrid.

The result not only gives the Bavarian side a valuable advantage but also highlights Olise’s growing influence on the biggest stage, a player now rewriting records while delivering when it matters most.

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