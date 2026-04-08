Advertisement

I fancy them — Gareth Barry names team to beat Arsenal in UCL final

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:19 - 08 April 2026
Former England and Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry has predicted that Arsenal will not win the UEFA Champions League.
Advertisement

Gareth Barry has made a bold prediction for the UEFA Champions League, suggesting that even though Arsenal could reach the final, they will run into a superior team.

Advertisement

The Gunners have lost just once in the competition so far, finishing top of the league phase with a perfect record.

They saw off Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, and beat Sporting 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Kai Havertz.

Arsenal will not win the quadruple this season.
Advertisement

If Arsenal see off the Portuguese side, they will play either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

Just weeks ago, Mikel Arteta’s side were firmly on course for a historic quadruple, but back-to-back defeats in the League Cup final and FA Cup quarter-final in the space of two weeks ended those dreams and left many questioning their momentum.

Gareth Bary backs PSG to defeat Arsenal in UCL final

Despite those setbacks, Arsenal bounced back strongly in Lisbon and are still very much on track for a Premier League and Champions League double, sitting nine points clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement

“I think Arsenal and PSG are the two that I fancy possibly going all the way,” Barry told BoyleSport.

“Arsenal vs PSG would be a tough final, but I think PSG, they’ve got players that are made for those big, big games, so I’d probably edge towards them.”

Arsenal are back in domestic action this weekend as they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium, looking to consolidate on their lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles
08.04.2026
'Planning must start now' - Former Super Eagles coach urges NFF to begin 2030, 2034 World Cup plans
Super Eagles, Jamaica headline Unity Cup 2026 as 4-nation tournament returns to London
Super Eagles
08.04.2026
Super Eagles, Jamaica headline Unity Cup 2026 as 4-nation tournament returns to London
Ex-referee backs decision to award Iheanacho’s winning goal
Football
08.04.2026
‘Football's a physical sport’ - Ex-referee backs decision to award Iheanacho’s winning goal
AC Milan star Christian Pulisic exposed by ex-girlfriend after shock split
Lifestyle
08.04.2026
‘Not God-fearing enough’ — AC Milan star Christian Pulisic exposed by ex-girlfriend after shock split
Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, confronted by angry fans
Football
08.04.2026
Super Eagles stars Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, confronted by angry fans after Oviedo defeat
Osimhen recounts how he was rejected
Football
08.04.2026
‘I went to a club in Belgium’ - Osimhen recounts how he was rejected due to malaria and typhoid