'Arsenal are bottling the league' — Fans react as Gunners drop crucial points in title race

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, a result that hands significant momentum to Manchester City.

The Premier League title race has taken another turn as Arsenal suffered a devastating 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a performance lacking their usual clinical edge, the Gunners looked a shadow of themselves, allowing the Cherries to snatch all three points and leave Mikel Arteta’s men reeling.

The implications of this result could be massive. Manchester City are 9 points behind the Gunners, with two games to play, and their recent run of form suggests they have hit their best moment at the right time.

Will Arsenal bottle the league again?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the full-time whistle blew, the "bottling" narrative immediately flooded the digital space.

For many fans, this felt like a repeat of past collapses, with the pressure of the home stretch seemingly weighing heavy on the squad.

Here is how fans reacted to the shock result on social media.

No one was there when I was praying to God for Arsenal to bottle the league with tears in my eyes at night. — E (@Ellis_) April 11, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Arsenal finish without a trophy this season it’ll be the biggest bottle in football history. — - (@AnfieldRd96) April 11, 2026

three arsenal losses in a row.



lost the league cup, then got knocked out of the fa cup and now losing to bournemouth.



we are witnessing a league bottle AGAIN pic.twitter.com/CLzcUkHnQ6 — kate (@mcwfcswift) April 11, 2026