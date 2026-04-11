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'Arsenal are bottling the league' — Fans react as Gunners drop crucial points in title race

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:22 - 11 April 2026
Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, a result that hands significant momentum to Manchester City.
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The Premier League title race has taken another turn as Arsenal suffered a devastating 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

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In a performance lacking their usual clinical edge, the Gunners looked a shadow of themselves, allowing the Cherries to snatch all three points and leave Mikel Arteta’s men reeling.

The implications of this result could be massive. Manchester City are 9 points behind the Gunners, with two games to play, and their recent run of form suggests they have hit their best moment at the right time.

Will Arsenal bottle the league again?

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As the full-time whistle blew, the "bottling" narrative immediately flooded the digital space.

For many fans, this felt like a repeat of past collapses, with the pressure of the home stretch seemingly weighing heavy on the squad.

Here is how fans reacted to the shock result on social media.

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'Arsenal are bottling the league' — Fans react as Gunners drop crucial points in title race
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11.04.2026
'Arsenal are bottling the league' — Fans react as Gunners drop crucial points in title race