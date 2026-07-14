2026 FIFA World Cup: We silenced them — Barcelona star fires at Spain's critics after France win

Spain's incredible performance to knock out France has been the perfect response to their detractors.

Spain international Pau Cubarsí has answered critics after his side secured a 2-0 victory over France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, July 14.

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The 19-year-old Barcelona centre-back delivered a direct message following the clash at the Dallas Stadium in Texas, pointing to La Roja's outstanding defensive record.

Span silencing the detractors

Spain entered the tournament facing external questions regarding the reliability of their backline and goalkeeper Unai Simón.

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Manager Luis de la Fuente's defensive structure has since proven resilient, conceding just a single goal across their entire run to the final.

Speaking after the final whistle, Cubarsí addressed the initial scepticism. "There were some talks that our defence and goalkeeping weren't in the best shape, but I think we've silenced a lot of mouths," Cubarsí told reporters.

"We conceded just one goal and made it to the final. I think we're doing a great job, and this work is thanks to everyone, whether those playing or those on the bench, because in training and with the level they bring, they help you become a better footballer."

Shutting down the French attack

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The semi-final clean sheet stood out given the calibre of the opposition. France arrived in Dallas possessing the most lethal attack in the tournament, having registered 16 goals prior to the clash.

Despite the threat posed by forwards Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, Spain controlled the tempo and shut down the passing lanes.

Cubarsí played the full 90 minutes, maintaining his integral role alongside Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the Spanish defence.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé: “I think we didn’t play our game, TECHNICALLY and TACTICALLY.



When you don’t do what you’re supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don’t win. Spain stayed true to their game plan.



If we are honest, we did NOT have what it takes to go to the final.” pic.twitter.com/2cj1hCGA0r — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 14, 2026

Marching to the final

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The defensive solidity provided the foundation for Spain's attacking players to secure the result.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute penalty before Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 58th minute.

Spain will now travel to the New York-New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.