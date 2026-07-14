2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe explains how France failed against Spain

Kylian Mbappé had a candid assessment of his side's disastrous defeat to Spain.

France captain Kylian Mbappé has admitted his side lacked the requirements to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final following their 2-0 defeat to Spain.

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Didier Deschamps' side were eliminated at the Dallas Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, ending their hopes of securing a third consecutive World Cup final appearance. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were enough for Spain to progress.

What Mbappé said

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the final whistle, the 27-year-old forward provided an honest assessment of France's performance.

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“I think we didn’t play our game, technically and tactically," Mbappé stated.

“When you don’t do what you’re supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don’t win. Spain stayed true to their game plan."

Reflecting on the overarching difference in quality between the two sides on the night, he added: “If we are honest, we did NOT have what it takes to go to the final.”

🚨 Kylian Mbappé: “I think we didn’t play our game, TECHNICALLY and TACTICALLY.



When you don’t do what you’re supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don’t win. Spain stayed true to their game plan.



If we are honest, we did NOT have what it takes to go to the final.” pic.twitter.com/2cj1hCGA0r — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 14, 2026

A quiet night for the captain

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Mbappé endured one of his least effective outings of the tournament against a disciplined Spanish defensive unit.

Despite entering the fixture as the joint-top scorer in the competition with eight goals, the Real Madrid forward was neutralised.

He managed 37 touches across the 90 minutes and generated 0.09 expected goals from three attempts.

Spain forced Mbappé into uncomfortable areas, ensuring he completed one of his six dribble attempts while turning the ball over 14 times.

Spain stifle the tournament's best attack

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The result marked an uncharacteristic failure for the French attack. France entered the semi-final boasting the most potent forward line in the competition with 16 goals.

However, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente orchestrated a tactical setup that controlled the tempo and denied France sustained pressure.